Hasson at the helm in Israel

Oren Hasson has been elected as the new president of the Israel Football Association (IFA).

The 48-year-old was elected by the association’s board at a meeting this week. Hasson was serving as chairman and CEO of the Israeli Pro Football Leagues (IPFL) body.

"I believe in football as an educational tool and national resource,” said Hasson, “and I will join forces with all the members of the board to make Israeli football better."

Hasson began his career in football in 2014, when he took up his first role in the IPFL. He had previously been the chairman of a major car import company in Israel.