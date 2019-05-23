Oleinicenco at the helm in Moldova

Leonid Oleinicenco has been elected as the new president of the Football Association of Moldova (FMF) for a two-year term.

Elected unanimously at the association’s extraordinary Congress in Chisinau, the 37-year-old succeeds Pavel Cebanu, who has stepped down after 22 years at the helm of Moldovan football.

Leonid Oleinicenco has worked for the FMF for 10 years, latterly as an executive director. He said he intended to further develop the strategy implemented by the association. "I have been a part of this team for a long time,” he told Congress delegates. “We will continue to work on the development of Moldovan football. We are in a process of reform, and I hope that I will meet your expectations."

Pavel Cebanu has been named honorary FMF president.