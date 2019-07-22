Vassallo elected in Malta

Bjorn Vassallo has been elected for a four-year term as the new Malta Football Association (MFA) president at the association's annual general meeting in Floriana.

The 39-year-old, who has already served the MFA as chief executive officer and general secretary, succeeds Norman Darmanin Demajo, who decided to step down as Malta FA president at the end of his third three-year term heading the governing body of Maltese football.

Vassallo emphasised that unity was a key factor in Maltese football. "I am very pleased that I have been elected as the new Malta Football Association president,” he said.

"What is for sure is that, from tomorrow, we have to start working hard," he added. "Unity will be the order of the day. We are a small nation, and we have to work and unite all our resources together for the good of Maltese football in general. Our priority is the development of Maltese football."

MFA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Norman Darmanin Demajo for his contribution to Maltese football during his nine-year tenure at the helm of the association.