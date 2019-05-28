Spee elected in the Netherlands

Just Spee has been elected as president of the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) for a three-year term.

The 54-year-old will succeed Michael van Praag on 17 December this year. Van Praag, who was not a candidate, having reached the end of the maximum stipulated time that he is able to serve in office, has been KNVB president since August 2008, succeeding the late Mathieu Sprengers.

“It will not be easy to follow in Michael’s footsteps, and to match his successes,’ said Spee, who pledged to work as a link between all sectors of Dutch football.

“I am the president of all Dutch football players, and will seek those things that bring us forward,” he said. “The KNVB and Dutch football are on the right track, but we must not slacken our efforts.” The Dutch national team has qualified for next month’s UEFA Nations League finals.

As a member of the Eredivisie media and marketing supervisory board, Spee has been involved for five years in exploiting the commercial rights of the Dutch Eredivisie clubs. He was also CEO of media companies Endemol and Stage Entertainment. Spee played amateur football with the highly-ranked amateur side Koninklijke HFC, where he also served as a board member and treasurer.