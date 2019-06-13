Petrie elected as new Scottish FA president

Rod Petrie has been confirmed as the 53rd president of the Scottish Football Association. Petrie, who is 63, succeeds outgoing president Alan McRae, who stepped down at the end of his two terms of office at the association’s annual general meeting.

Petrie, who is the chairman of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC, has served as vice-president since 2011. “It goes without saying that today is a proud day, and I grateful to the membership for endorsing my presidency,” he said.

He is the third Scottish FA president with an affiliation to Hibs, following in the footsteps of the visionary Harry Swan (1952-56), who was the first Scottish club chairman to embrace European club competitions, and the former Hibs, Liverpool and Scotland goalkeeper Tommy Younger, who served as president for a short time before his death in 1984.

“It is always appropriate to respect and honour the past,” said Petrie, who trained as a chartered accountant before moving into investment banking. “I take the responsibility seriously, and will continue to work hard in the best interests of Scottish football.”