Blanc elected in Switzerland

Dominique Blanc has been elected as the new president of the Swiss Football Association (ASF/SFV) for a two-year term.

The 69-year-old, who comes from Lausanne, succeeds Peter Gilliéron, who is stepping down from the helm of Swiss football after ten successful years marked by the continued progress of the country’s football – in particular the Swiss national team, which will take part in next month’s UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal. In 2009, the first year of Gilliéron’s presidency, Switzerland also won the world Under-17 title.

Blanc, a former player and referee, has gathered extensive experience within Swiss grassroots football. He was president of the regional association in the western Swiss canton of Vaud for eight years. In 2015, he was elected as president of the Swiss Amateur League, the section of the Swiss national association with the largest membership.

Peter Gilliéron was named by acclamation as honorary president of the ASF/SFV at the association’s electoral assembly.