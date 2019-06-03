Özdemir takes the helm in Turkey

Nihat Özdemir has been elected as the new president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for a four-year term.

The 69-year-old, who was a board member at both the Ankaragücü and Fenerbahçe clubs, has served as TFF vice-president for the past four years. “My primary goal,” he said after the presidential congress in Ankara, “will be to take Turkish football higher, and raise the number of people who enjoy and feel happy about the game.”

“I want to serve Turkish football with my experience, knowledge and energy,” Diyarbakır-born Özdemir added. “Football is a national asset for any country. I truly believe we should protect it. The way to do is to show respect and care. I believe we should create a new national spirit in the new era. Our aim is to rise consistently in the [national team] world rankings, and be within the top ten.”

Özdemir, a member of various business associations in Turkey, pledged the strengthening of football infrastructures and relations with stakeholders, as well as maintaining a positive climate within Turkish football, seeking “problem-free economic structures in clubs and consistent success.”