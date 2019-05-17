Football v Homophobia support across Wales

Football v Homophobia (FvH) is an international initiative opposing homophobia and transphobia in football, from grassroots level to professional football. In partnership with the Fare network, FvH uses football as a tool to challenge discrimination and remove prejudice based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels in football.

Conwy Borough FC, who play in the Huws Gray Alliance Football League, were the first team in Wales to wear a special edition shirt supporting the FvH initiative in their league fixture against Prestatyn Town.

As a club, Conwy Borough FC have zero tolerance of homophobia and their players wore the specially commissioned rainbow shirt to increase awareness of homophobia in football. The special edition kits are now being auctioned to raise funds for the Football v Homophobia initiative and to further back the FvH campaign.

Cardiff Dragons FC, Wales's first and only LGBTI+ football team, also supported the FvH initiative during their annual FvH match against Cardiff Met University staff, which is played in an inclusive and friendly environment. Cardiff Dragons exist to promote participation in and awareness of football, social cohesion and healthy lifestyles within the LGBTI+ community in Cardiff, South Wales and beyond.

The Football Association of Wales is incredibly proud to have football clubs across Wales demonstrating such social responsibility.

This article originally apprared in UEFA Direct 184