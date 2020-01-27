McAnaney elected FAI president

Gerry McAnaney has been elected as the new president of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

McAnaney, a former army officer from Dublin, has been involved in football administration for several years, serving on a wide range of committees and panels within the association. The 61-year-.old currently represents 'Football For All' on the FAI national council.

"As president of the FAI, I feel the greatest thing I would have to offer is communication," said McAnaney. "To get out and let people at all levels of the game know exactly what we're at. We have to keep everyone informed.”