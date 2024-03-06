Tickets for UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Bilbao go on sale on 8 March

Ticket sales for the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League final on 25 May (kick-off at 18:00 local time) at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, will begin Friday 8 March at 12:00 CET at https://final2024bilbao.com.

Tickets to see the showpiece event of women’s club football start at just €15, with premium tickets available for €45.

Ticket prices:

Premium: €45

Category 1: €25

Category 2: €20

Category 3: €15

Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women’s football “Spain is currently one of the global epicentres of women’s football and so I can’t think of a better way to celebrate women’s football by having the two best club teams in Europe face-off in Bilbao, in a stadium as grand as La Catedral. The eyes of the sporting world will be on us on 25 May. We are looking forward to creating more women’s football history.”

For football clubs, supporters clubs and/or associations that form groups of more than 30 people, from Friday 8 March, a group application form can be sent by e-mail to grupotickets@rfef.es. Also, from 8 March, people with reduced mobility (PMR) who want to attend shall send an e-mail to pmr@rfef.es indicating PMR in the subject line and, in addition to the ticket, they will receive an invitation free of charge for the person accompanying them.

Following the conclusion of the group stage of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League the draw has been made for the quarter-finals, which will be played in March and the semi-finals in April, before the season concludes at the 50,000-plus capacity San Mamés Stadium on Saturday 25 May. A sold-out final could break the current record attendance for a UEFA Women’s Champions League final, which stands at 50,212, set in 2012 when Olympique Lyonnais beat 1. FFC Frankfurt 2-0 at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

Games in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League are broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN, together with selected matches on YouTube.