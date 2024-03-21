New UEFA exhibition celebrates iconic EURO moments

Visitors to UEFA HQ have a treat awaiting them over the next few weeks with the presence of a new art exhibition – 'EURO: Moments of Glory' – dedicated to iconic moments in the competition's history.

The installation includes 17 unique works by Dutch artist Barry Pirovano, an exhibition poster featuring the Henri Delaunay trophy accompanied by interpretations of major events and figures of the past 64 years.

From Lev Yashin sporting his iconic black jersey (one of which is on permanent display at UEFA HQ) in 1960, through to another goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics in the EURO 2020 final, Pirovano's posters celebrate each of the tournament's previous 16 editions, with the unmistakable outlines of Antonin Panenka, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten and Fernando Torres among them.

Artist Barry Pirovano with the exhibition poster and the Henri Delaunay trophy UEFA

"I've been drawing footballers since I can remember," says Pirovano, who hails from the west coast of the Netherlands. "When I was little, there was always football on TV at home, and my first real memory is the France – Brazil match from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

"My sense of history depends on final tournaments. For example, don't ask me what I did in the summer of 2000 but when I think about that tournament, I know exactly where I watched which match."

The installation will reside at the House of European Football in Switzerland until early April, before making its way to Germany for this summer's tournament. You can view each of the artworks online via our official UEFA Instagram channel.

'EURO: Moments of Glory' is the latest art installation celebrating the beauty of the game at UEFA's HQ on the banks of Lake Geneva.

Two years ago, we invited female artists from participating nations at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 to create an image inspired by the game in their country. The result was 'Trailblazers', a kaleidoscope of styles and strokes united in one gallery, as you can see below.

This summer's UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Munich on 14 June, with the final to be played one month later at Berlin's Olympiastadion.