2019 UEFA Champions League finalists confirm media open days

UEFA Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC have confirmed their arrangements for media open days ahead of the final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, 1 June.



Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tottenham Hotspur FC will hold their media open day on Monday 27 May, at their training ground, Hotspur Way, Enfield, EN2 9AP. Media will be able to access the facilities as of 11:00. A press conference with coach Mauricio Pochettino and one player will take place at 13:00, followed by the flash and mixed zone interview opportunities. A fully open training session is scheduled for 16:00. All media wishing to attend are requested to email their name and organization to accreditation@tottenhamhotspur.com. The deadline to apply is 13:00 on Thursday 23 May. All applicants must bring an ID card to be able to enter the training ground.



Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC open day will take place on Tuesday 28 May, at Melwood training ground, Deysbrook Lane, West Derby, Liverpool L12 8SY, as of 8:30. Media activities will start at 11:00 with the two-part press conference – first with coach Jürgen Klopp, and then with players. A fully open training will start at 13:00, followed by the mixed zone interview opportunities. All media interested in the event should apply via email to accreditation@liverpoolfc.com, stating “UCL MEDIA DAY 2019” in the subject heading, by Friday 24 May at 17:00. Each application should state the name of the organization and attending media representatives, as well as their position within the organization.



The Final

The finalists have also confirmed their pre-match media activities at the Estadio Metropolitano on Friday, 31 May. Liverpool FC will stage their press conference at 16:45, followed by a fully open training session at 17:30. Tottenham Hotspur FC will hold their press conference at 18:45, followed by a fully open training session from 19:30.



All times above are local.