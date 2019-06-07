Three associations bidding to host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022

025 - The host association will be selected in September



UEFA has received bid dossiers from three member associations to host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 final tournament.



The associations who have sent their bid dossiers to UEFA are:



• France: Lille and Orchies



• The Netherlands: Amsterdam and Groningen



• Portugal: Lisbon and Porto



The UEFA Executive Committee will select the successful host association on 24 September 2019 in Ljubljana.



The bidding procedure for the selection of the venues to host the finals of the next UEFA Futsal EURO, to be played from 19 January to 6 February 2022, was launched in October 2018 with (see the UEFA Media Release 004).



As from the 2022 edition, the UEFA Futsal EURO will be expanded to feature 16 teams and will now be played every four years.