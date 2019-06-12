UEFA EURO 2020 volunteer programme application phase opens

With the UEFA European Football Championship celebrating its 60th anniversary, and a unique final tournament set to be hosted by 12 European cities, the ‘One Year To Go’ milestone for UEFA EURO 2020 has provided the opportunity to open the global application process for the event’s volunteer programme.

UEFA, together with the 12 national associations hosting UEFA EURO 2020, will provide the platform for the most diverse volunteer programme ever undertaken in European football. In total, 12,000 volunteers will be required to support a wide range of activities, including accreditation, guest management, transport, media, ticketing, match operations and spectator services.

“Staging UEFA EURO 2020 is a unique moment in the history of European football and it will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for volunteers to be part of the team,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

“The value of volunteering to individuals and local communities is widely recognised. Volunteering gives people a hugely rewarding experience and allows as many people as possible to be active participants during the UEFA EURO 2020 finals, which will be the largest transnational sporting event ever held in Europe and a celebration across the continent.”

“Volunteering at UEFA EURO 2020 is an exciting, diverse programme, open to everyone,” added UEFA EURO 2020 ambassador Luís Figo.

“Together with the 12 national associations hosting the final tournament, we count on the support of volunteers as our ambassadors in helping to make fans and guests feel welcome. We are organising our biggest EURO ever, and volunteering is a key component. As the application phase is now open, it is the moment to get involved and to be part of it.”

Applications for volunteering can be made at euro2020.com/volunteers, or via one of the 12 local volunteer portals (listed below) created by each of the national associations hosting UEFA EURO 2020 matches. Three criteria are required as part of the volunteering application process, namely that applicants: (i) are proficient in English and the local language of the selected venue, (ii) are over 18 years of age by 1 May 2020, and (iii) are available on each matchday at the selected venue (as a minimum).

Motivation and team spirit are also very important criteria to be part of the volunteering team. All applications will be given careful consideration. If selected, candidates will be invited to an interview at the venue they have applied for, to discuss their availability, motivation, skills and the area they would like to be involved in. If successful, they will be officially part of the UEFA EURO 2020 volunteer community, and be able to connect with new teammates, learn new skills and enjoy a unique experience.

The volunteer programme will then be implemented by each of the 12 national associations locally responsible for the recruitment, training and management of volunteers during the EURO 2020 final tournament.

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, UEFA EURO 2020 will be the biggest European Championship finals ever. The twelve host cities include: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg. There are eight capitals amongst the host cities, and eleven venues boasting a stadium capacity in excess of 50,000.