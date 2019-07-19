Finals and winners - UEFA Direct 185 out now

UEFA Direct is available to read in digital format in English, French and German

It’s been a busy period of European tournaments and finals recently – and now is an ideal moment for UEFA Direct to cast its eye on a wealth of excitement that has kept fans entertained across the continent and beyond.

Issue 185 of UEFA’s official magazine focuses on the club and national team action that has taken place over the past couple of months, with pride of place going to the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal, which saw the host country emerge victorious to end an outstanding first competition that has given a fresh feel to national team football.

The 2018/19 UEFA club competition campaign finished in style, and UEFA Direct tells the story of successes for Liverpool, Chelsea and Lyon in the finals of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Women’s Champions League respectively.

On the youth football front, there are reports on FC Porto’s UEFA Youth League triumph, as well as on the European Under-17 and women’s Under-17 final tournaments, which ended with the Netherlands and Germany capturing the silverware. Futsal was also on the menu, and Sporting Clube de Portugal’s first UEFA Futsal Champions League/Futsal Cup title is covered in detail.

UEFA Direct pays tribute to UEFA’s longest-serving president, Lennart Johansson, who passed away in June. In a comprehensive interview, UEFA vice-president Sándor Csányi tells us how football has captivated him since childhood, and with UEFA EURO 2020 drawing ever closer, the spotlight falls on Spanish football stronghold Bilbao – one of the 12 host cities for next year’s finals.

UEFA is helping to boost the impetus of women’s football, and UEFA Direct looks at its ambitious new strategy, Time for Action, which aims to double the number of female players in Europe by 2024. Meanwhile, UEFA’s HatTrick programme – provider of crucial assistance to European national associations – celebrates its 15th birthday with UEFA Direct’s help in highlighting a vast array of achievements and successes.

Elsewhere in UEFA Direct No. 185:

• Former Udinese, Napoli and Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis on the changing art of goalkeeping

• UEFA’s new OTT streaming platform

• 100 years of the French Football Federation

• News from the UEFA member associations

The digital version of UEFA Direct also offers all competition results in PDF format, as well as links to UEFAtv highlights.