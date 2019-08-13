Istanbul, city of miracles

Beşiktaş Park is set to give the world a message of togetherness through football, next to the Bosphorus, where two continents meet. As it prepares to host the 2019 UEFA Super Cup on 14 August, the city of Istanbul is ready to offer an experience filled with passion, entertainment, culture and architecture, emulating the festival atmosphere enjoyed by everyone who was there for that memorable Champions League final in 2005.

In between, Istanbul was also the host city for the 2009 UEFA Cup final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Werder Bremen, the last final to be played under that name before the competition became the UEFA Europa League. After this year’s Super Cup, the city will turn its attention to the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, which will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on 30 May.

Beşiktaş Park holds the record for the highest decibel level ever recorded in European football at 132dB. The stadium is all geared up to welcome fans, players, technical staff and media representatives and to offer them the best conditions for a perfect match.

The original Beşiktaş Park (known then as the BJK İnönü Stadium) opened its gates on 23 November 1947. It was demolished in 2013, and after 1,065 days of reconstruction work it was ready for a much better football experience when it reopened on 11 April 2016.

Beşiktaş Park is the first smart stadium in Turkey. It is equipped with broadband mobile and a Wi-Fi network with rich media display solutions. It is also used as an entertainment and concert arena. The stadium’s architecture is in harmony with its splendid surroundings and also allows supporters to feel the excitement of the game and players to feel the passion of the crowd. The view of the Bosphorus makes Beşiktaş Park even more special and unique.

For the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, the stadium will be filled to capacity with more than 41,000 supporters from different continents, heightening the passion for football among the young population of Turkey and delivering the message of togetherness symbolised by the Bosphorus’ three bridges to millions of people all over the world.

Besides the action on the pitch, fans will have the opportunity to visit the magnificent structures of the historical peninsula, such as Habia Sophia, Topkapı Palace, the Basilica Cistern, Grand Bazaar, Spice Bazaar, Galata Tower, Maiden’s Tower and, just within walking distance of Beşiktaş Park, Dolmabahçe Palace, Dolmabahçe Mosque, Ihlamur Palace and Yıldız Palace. Beşiktaş Park is ready to host the best UEFA Super Cup ever.

