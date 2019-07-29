Conway re-elected as FAI president

Donal Conway has been re-elected as president of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) at the association’s annual general meeting.

Conway was elected unopposed. He was first elected as FAI president in August 2018.

Donal Conway is a retired school principal who also served as the vice-president of the FAI for four years. He was previously chairman of the FAI Underage Committee.

Paul Cooke was elected to the role of FAI vice-president.