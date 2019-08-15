Bronze, Hegerberg, Henry: who will win?
Thursday 15 August 2019
Article summary
We know the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Player of the Year will be from Lyon: but which one?
Article top media content
Article body
On Thursday 29 August at the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco, one of Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry will be named UEFA Women's Player of the Year.
All three played a part in Lyon's fourth straight UEFA Women's Champions League victory, and this is just the second year one club has provided all three nominees after Wolfsburg in 2014. We profile the three contenders.
Lucy Bronze (defender, Lyon & England)
Age: 27
2018/19 club appearances: 29
2018/19 club goals: 2
Position in 2018 vote: 5
Position in 2017 vote: 8
Position in 2016 vote: –
Position in 2015 vote: –
Position in 2014 vote: –
Position in 2013 vote: –
- First English player to be named in the top three and the 13th overall
- Crucial to both Lyon's treble and England's run to the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals
- Considered by many the best right-back in women's football
Ada Hegerberg (forward, Lyon)
Age: 24
2018/19 club appearances: 33
2018/19 club goals: 29
Position in 2018 vote: 2
Position in 2017 vote: -
Position in 2016 vote: 1
Position in 2015 vote: –
Position in 2014 vote: –
Position in 2013 vote: –
- Could be the first player to win the award for a second time; is the sole previous winner from Lyon
- Hit a hat-trick in the UEFA Women's Champions League final against Barcelona
- 197 goals in 166 OL games show her prolific talent; won the first women's Ballon d'Or in 2018
Amandine Henry (midfielder, Lyon & France)
Age: 29
2018/19 club appearances: 31
2018/19 club goals: 8
Position in 2018 vote: 3
Position in 2017 vote: -
Position in 2016 vote: 2
Position in 2015 vote: 2
Position in 2014 vote: –
Position in 2013 vote: –
- First player to finish in the top three for a fourth time
- 2018/19 brought her third treble with Lyon, and fifth UEFA Women's Champions League win
- All-round midfielder labelled "one of the best players in the world" by former Portland team-mate Tobin Heath before France played the US at the World Cup