Álvarez at the helm in Andorra

Felix Álvarez has been elected as the new president of the Andorran Football Federation (FAF).

The former player becomes the fifth president in the history of the FAF.

Álvarez, married with two children, works as an economics and tax consultant, and is also a real estate agent. The 53-year-old played on several occasions for Andorra’s national team, and represented La Seu d'Urgell, Oliana, FC Andorra, Principat, Constel·lació Esportiva and Sant Julià at club level. He also played futsal for Ranger's and Atlètic Escaldes.

“Now it's about working and seeing the operation of the FAF, and where we can improve,” said Álvarez after his election, “although there are many things that are already going very well.”