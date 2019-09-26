UEFA Grassroots Award for inspirational leader Fatima

Fatima has chosen to use football as a vehicle to improve and develop her own life, and to help improve her community in north-west London through her volunteering and coaching.

Fatima is bringing the joy of football to children ©UEFA

As a young Muslim woman, the 19-year-old has faced reticence to her playing football – but has always remained relentless in her drive to dispel these stereotypes. She demonstrates respect and fairness, and leads the way for many young people in the school community.

Fatima, whose spell as a player with West London club Queens Park Rangers helped her get into coaching, is an outstanding role model for young women and for people of different faiths.

As a qualified coach and referee, she is involved in all aspects of football in her school and local community in north-west London, coaching children as young as four or five years old, and refereeing senior women’s matches.

©UEFA

“I did a lot of volunteering for my school,” Fatima reflects, “such as being an active play leader at lunch times and an assistant coach during primary nights, which gave me the confidence and the experience that I needed to grow as a leader.”

“I coach because I enjoy it very much,” she says. “I look forward to planning and delivering sessions, seeing progression in the children’s abilities, but also seeing them having fun and enjoying themselves.”

“I am thankful for everything the community has done for me, such as helping me get my level 1 [qualifications] and become the confident person that I am today - so I believe that I also have the responsibility of finding young people like I was, and introduce them into the field of volunteering and coaching to then help them develop into better people.”

Inspiring youngsters to dream ©UEFA

Fatima’s message for potential volunteers in football is crystal clear: “It can be hard at times, and you will be challenged socially and mentally – however, it will change your life for the better.”

“Inspire the young people to do better and encourage them to dream, because that dream might come true - and it will all be because of you.”

UEFA Grassroots Awards

The Best Grassroots Leader prize rewards a volunteer coach/organiser who has exhibited exceptional commitment and had a big impact (numbers playing or social significance) over a longer period.

The UEFA Grassroots Awards have been run annually since 2010. The awards reward excellence in the grassroots field, and national associations from around Europe are invited to put forward candidates each year. UEFA’s Executive Committee ratifies the awards following recommendations made by the UEFA Grassroots Panel bureau and UEFA Development and Technical Assistance Committee.