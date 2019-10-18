Portugal mourns goalgetter Rui Jordão

Portuguese football is in mourning for former Portugal striker Rui Jordão, who died on Friday at the age of 67.

Jordão was capped 43 times by Portugal and scored 15 goals, the most famous of which were his double in the dramatic EURO '84 semi-final against hosts France. Although his team would lose that classic Marseille match 3-2 to the eventual champions, they were impressive EURO tournament debutants nonetheless.

Angola-born, Jordão began his professional career with Benfica in 1971/72, remaining with the Eagles until 1976. After a short stay with Real Zaragoza in Spain, he then starred for the other Lisbon giant, Sporting CP, between 1977 and 1987. The forward retired in 1989 following a spell at Vitória FC.

Crowned the Portuguese Liga's top scorer in 1975/76 and 1979/80, Jordão won six league titles, three Portuguese Cups and one Super Cup. He had been suffering from heart problems.