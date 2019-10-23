Scottish FA referees head John Fleming passes away

UEFA is saddened to hear of the passing of the Scottish Football Association’s head of referee operations, John Fleming, at the age of 62.

He joined the Scottish FA’s referee development department in 2009, and enjoyed a successful career as a domestic and international match official, serving as a FIFA assistant referee from 1994 to 1997. He was a member of Scotland’s team of match officials at UEFA EURO '96 in England.

During his time at the Scottish FA, John Fleming oversaw the training and development of match officials at all levels, and also implemented a new structure to enhance referee recruitment and retention.

“He was a respected member of the association’s senior management team and beloved by the refereeing community, among whom his loss will be felt most profoundly,” said the Scottish FA in a statement.

“His commitment was unstinting to the game, his refereeing colleagues and the association,” said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.

John Fleming also served as a UEFA referee observer, and worked on the technical advisory panel of football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB).