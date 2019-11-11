Luxembourg mourns former captain René Hoffmann
Monday 11 November 2019
René Hoffmann, the long-serving goalkeeper of Jeunesse Esch who also captained Luxembourg's national team, has died at the age of 77.
Former Luxembourg national team goalkeeper and captain René Hoffmann has passed away at the age of 77.
Hoffmann was a stalwart for Jeunesse Esch, making 343 appearances for the club and winning ten domestic titles and three national cups.
In addition, he won 35 caps for Luxembourg’s national team, captaining his country on several occasions.
Following his retirement, Hoffmann became a goalkeeper coach for both Jeunesse Esch and the national team, and in his later years was a member of the national team’s technical staff.