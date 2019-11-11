Luxembourg mourns former captain René Hoffmann

Former Luxembourg national team goalkeeper and captain René Hoffmann has passed away at the age of 77.

Hoffmann was a stalwart for Jeunesse Esch, making 343 appearances for the club and winning ten domestic titles and three national cups.

In addition, he won 35 caps for Luxembourg’s national team, captaining his country on several occasions.

Following his retirement, Hoffmann became a goalkeeper coach for both Jeunesse Esch and the national team, and in his later years was a member of the national team’s technical staff.