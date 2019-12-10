Belgium's second revolution – UEFA Direct 187 out now

Read UEFA Direct for a comprehensive overview of the beautiful game in 55 European countries. Published bi-monthly online in English, French and German.

• Devil in the detail: Belgium’s national team have no intention of relinquishing their No.1 status in the FIFA rankings. A special feature looks at the challenges of sustaining the Red Devils' recent successes.

• Danish delight: continuing our tour of the 12 cities hosting UEFA EURO 2020 with a trip to Copenhagen to learn more about the Danish capital’s plans to welcome thousands of fans next summer.

• Celebrating Europe’s grassroots champions: putting the floodlights on the five winners of UEFA’s annual Grassroots Awards, who saw off tough competition from 143 applicants representing 43 national associations.

• The Technician: Polish coach Grzegorz Kowalski reflects on the secrets behind his success in coaching Lower Silesia’s representative team Dolny Śląsk to victory at the 2019 UEFA Regions’ Cup - the amateur players’ ‘Champions League’.

• Monaco kick-off: a look back at start of the 2019/20 UEFA club competition season – including the UEFA Player of the Year and President’s Awards ceremonies, and the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stage draws.

Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 187

• European football unites for diversity and inclusion

• UEFA GROW: Football Federations of the Future

• News around UEFA

• News in brief from the UEFA member associations