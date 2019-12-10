Belgium's second revolution – UEFA Direct 187 out now
Tuesday 10 December 2019
From Belgium’s efforts to stay at the top of international football to the grassroots work of clubs and communities to ensure everyone can enjoy the beautiful game, the latest edition of UEFA Direct has something for every European football fan.
Read UEFA Direct for a comprehensive overview of the beautiful game in 55 European countries. Published bi-monthly online in English, French and German.
• Devil in the detail: Belgium’s national team have no intention of relinquishing their No.1 status in the FIFA rankings. A special feature looks at the challenges of sustaining the Red Devils' recent successes.
• Danish delight: continuing our tour of the 12 cities hosting UEFA EURO 2020 with a trip to Copenhagen to learn more about the Danish capital’s plans to welcome thousands of fans next summer.
• Celebrating Europe’s grassroots champions: putting the floodlights on the five winners of UEFA’s annual Grassroots Awards, who saw off tough competition from 143 applicants representing 43 national associations.
• The Technician: Polish coach Grzegorz Kowalski reflects on the secrets behind his success in coaching Lower Silesia’s representative team Dolny Śląsk to victory at the 2019 UEFA Regions’ Cup - the amateur players’ ‘Champions League’.
• Monaco kick-off: a look back at start of the 2019/20 UEFA club competition season – including the UEFA Player of the Year and President’s Awards ceremonies, and the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stage draws.
Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 187
• European football unites for diversity and inclusion
• UEFA GROW: Football Federations of the Future
• News around UEFA
• News in brief from the UEFA member associations