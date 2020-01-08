Candidates for UEFA Executive Committee and FIFA Council announced

Following the resignation of Mr Reinhard Grindel in 2019 from his positions as a UEFA Executive Committee member and FIFA Council member, elections for these two positions will be held at the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress on 3 March 2020 in Amsterdam.

By the set deadline of Friday 3 January 2020, the UEFA Administration has received the following candidature for the position of UEFA Executive Committee member to be elected for a one-year term (until 2021):

- Mr Rainer Koch (Germany)

In addition, the UEFA Administration has confirmed that the only candidate for the position of European member of the FIFA Council to be elected for a three-year term (until 2023) at the above-mentioned Congress, Mr Noël Le Graët (France), has passed the eligibility check carried out by FIFA.

The full agenda of the upcoming Ordinary UEFA Congress will be communicated in due course.