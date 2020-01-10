HAPPY EURO YEAR – latest UEFA Direct out now
Friday 10 January 2020
It’s a massive year for European football, with UEFA EURO 2020 taking pride of place in an unprecedented 12 host cities next summer. The new year edition of UEFA Direct has a distinct EURO flavour, giving football fans a taste of the excitement to come.
Read UEFA Direct for a comprehensive overview of the beautiful game in 55 European countries. Published bi-monthly online in English, French and German.
• The road to EURO 2020: As the eagerly awaited finals draw nearer, we review the qualifiers and the tournament draw in Bucharest.
• Munich – a host city with a heart: The football-mad Bavarian city is primed to welcome fans to a memorable football festival.
• Finnish fairy tale: After qualifying for their first ever EURO finals, Finland’s national team are preparing to conjure another surprise or two.
• Keane to succeed: Legendary Irish striker Robbie Keane talks about his transition from playing to coaching.
• Luis Rubiales: The UEFA vice-president, Royal Spanish Football Federation president and former professional player urges footballers to follow in his footsteps by gaining qualifications and preparing for a second career.
Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 188
• UEFA steps up training for female assistant referees
• Football Federations of the Future – the new UEFA Grow initiative for Europe’s national associations
• The UEFA Foundation for Children’s campaign to safeguard children’s rights
• News in brief from the 55 UEFA member associations