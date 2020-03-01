Amsterdam takes centre stage for UEFA Congress and Nations League draw

On Monday, the UEFA Executive Committee convenes for its first meeting of the year. This is followed on Tuesday by the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress and, on the same day, the League Phase draw for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

Wednesday also marks ‘100 days to go’ before the start of the eagerly awaited UEFA EURO 2020 finals, due to kick-off at Rome’s Olympic stadium on 12 June. To mark the tournament’s 60th anniversary, the event will span the entire continent, with 12 European cities, including Amsterdam, set to host matches.

Monday 2 March: Executive Committee chooses venues for future club competition finals and Congresses

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will host the Executive Committee’s meeting at the NH Collection Grand Hotel, with the selection of the venues for forthcoming UEFA club competition finals and Congresses among agenda items:

• 2022 UEFA Europa League final

• 2022 & 2023 UEFA Super Cups

• 2022 & 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League finals

• 2021 UEFA Congress

A series of UEFA competition regulations are also being presented for approval:

• 2020/21 UEFA Champions League

• 2020/21 UEFA Europa League

• 2020/21 UEFA Youth League

• 2020 UEFA Super Cup

• 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League

• 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League

Tuesday 3 March: Europe’s football parliament occupies the spotlight

The Amsterdam Beurs van Berlage Conference Centre plays host to the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress.

The UEFA Congress is Europe’s equivalent of a football parliament. It brings together presidents and general secretaries representing each of UEFA’s 55 member associations to make decisions that help shape European football.

The main items on the agenda include:

• approval of UEFA’s annual report

• approval of UEFA’s 2018/19 financial report and 2020/21 budget

• update on the work of UEFA's committees

• elections:

- UEFA Executive Committee (one member for a one-year term)

- FIFA Council (one member for a three-year term)

• ratification of the composition of the UEFA Organs for the Administration of Justice

• ratification of the composition of the UEFA Governance and Compliance Committee

The Congress will open at 09:00 CET and close at approximately 11:00 CET. It will be followed by a press conference with the UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, which is planned to start around 30 minutes after the close of the Congress.

The UEFA Congress and post-Congress press conference will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Tuesday 3 March: 2020/21 UEFA Nations League gets under way with the League Phase draw

Following the Congress, the spotlight will shift to national team football, when the Beurs van Berlage Conference Centre plays host to the League Phase draw for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

The draw for the second edition of UEFA’s new national team competition – which will also be streamed live on UEFA.com – follows the inaugural 2018/19 UEFA Nations League. The 2020/21 competition aims to build on the success of its forerunner, won by Portugal on home soil last summer.

The League Phase will be played in September, October and November 2020, with the finals taking place in 2021, followed by relegation play-offs in March 2022.

Find out more about the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League

Wednesday 4 March: 100 days to UEFA EURO 2020’s big kick-off

Staying with the national team game, this week’s events in Amsterdam will be followed on Wednesday by a special milestone – the start of UEFA EURO 2020 on 12 June will be just 100 days away.

For the first time, the much anticipated tournament is being staged in 12 cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the UEFA European Championship. EURO legends will be present in Amsterdam to help UEFA look back on six decades of one of the world’s major sporting occasions.

Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA will play host to three group matches and a round of 16 encounter at this summer’s tournament, while seven of the 12 host countries will be staging matches in the EUROs for the first time.