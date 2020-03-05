UEFA’s committees: shaping the future of European football
Thursday 5 March 2020
Our 19 committees help to shape UEFA's policy across the broad palette of European football. This video explains more…
The UEFA Strategy was launched in February 2019 - and UEFA’s committees have been working hard to help deliver it and its four main pillars: football, trust, competitiveness and prosperity.
The committees discuss a range of issues and submit advice, proposals and recommendations to UEFA's Executive Committee.
Find out what they have been doing together to help take European football forward.