UEFA’s committees: shaping the future of European football

Thursday 5 March 2020

Our 19 committees help to shape UEFA's policy across the broad palette of European football. This video explains more…

The UEFA Strategy was launched in February 2019 and UEFA’s committees have been working hard to help deliver it and its four main pillars: football, trust, competitiveness and prosperity. Find out what they have been doing together to help shape the future of European football.

The committees discuss a range of issues and submit advice, proposals and recommendations to UEFA's Executive Committee.

Find out what they have been doing together to help take European football forward.

