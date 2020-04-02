10 countries through to UEFA eEURO 2020 finals

While football across most of Europe has ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some relief for football fans with the online eEURO 2020 tournament – played exclusively on KONAMI’s eFootball PES 2020 – in full swing, and fans able to watch the action unfold on UEFA’s YouTube channel.

Ten teams have already qualified for May's final tournament ©UEFA.com

The competition’s group stage concluded on Monday, putting ten teams directly through to the final tournament.

Qualified teams:

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Israel

• Italy

• Luxembourg

• Netherlands

• Romania

• Serbia

The top three teams in each play-off group will qualify for the final tournament ©UEFA.com

The ten runners-up from the group stage will compete in the play-offs, which will take place on 20 and 27 April. The best six teams, the top three from each of the two groups, will also go through to the final tournament.

Play-offs

Runners-up Group 1:

• Austria

• Croatia

• Finland

• Montenegro

• Portugal

Runners-up Group 2:

• Denmark

• Kazakhstan

• Lithuania

• Spain

• Turkey

The top 16 national efootball teams from across the continent will compete in the online final tournament on 23 and 24 May. The finalists had been scheduled to gather in London in July, but the tournament will now take place virtually.

The group stage finished on Monday, which involved all 55 UEFA national associations ©UEFA.com

The play-off and final tournament matches will be broadcast on UEFA’s YouTube channel, on the following days:

• MD5 – Monday 20 April, (play-offs)

• MD6 – Monday 27 April, (play-offs)

• Final tournament – 23 & 24 May (featuring top 16 teams)

Largest efootball competition

Footage from eEURO 2020, including the draw, has been viewed by over two million people so far ©UEFA.com

With 55 countries competing, eEURO 2020 has the distinction of being the largest ever efootball national team competition. For the qualifying phase, the teams were divided into ten groups, with each team playing the other teams in their group twice, in a ‘home’ and ‘away’ format. Each encounter consists of two 1v1 matches, with the aggregate score over the two matches determining the outcome.

The national associations selected the teams that would represent them at eEURO 2020, mainly through online tournaments. However, in some cases, boot camps were set up which saw the country’s top players invited to train and be assessed by efootball experts. For several national associations, the eEURO 2020 selection process was their first step into the world of efootball.

Over 10,000 gamers have taken part, while footage from eEURO 2020, including the draw, has been viewed by over two million people so far.

The winners of eEURO 2020 will receive tickets to the final of the UEFAEURO in 2021, as well as a cash prize. Matches can be viewed on UEFA’s YouTube channel from 17:15 CET on matchdays.