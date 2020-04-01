UEFA's 2018/19 Annual Report – out now

Another eventful year for UEFA is chronicled in the organisation's Annual Report for 2018/19, which is now available online in digital and audio form in English, and in digital form only in French and German.

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the activities, decisions, policies and strategic visions of European football's governing body from the start of July 2018 to the end of June 2019.

With its streamlined, up-to-date look, featuring a wealth of graphics, statistics and photographs, the report is required reading for anyone who not only follows European football, but also for those keen to learn about how UEFA carries out its role at the vanguard of the game on this continent.

The report is an equally important source of material for football researchers and students.

UEFA – Guardians of the Game

In his foreword to the report, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin emphasises the organisation's commitment – through its overall strategy – to protecting, promoting and developing European football and preserving the sport's essential values:

"UEFA, as guardians of the game, must protect it and develop it, and pass it on to our successors in even better shape"

"Football is the most popular sport in Europe and on the planet, and we aim to keep it that way"

"We will put football first and keep it accessible to all"

"We will build trust and restore faith in football governance"

"We will ensure that football remains competitive, and we will safeguard competitive integrity and football's sustainability"

"The strategy requires all football organisations to work closely together. Working together helps us grow together and helps us achieve our shared goal of protecting European football"

Vital companion

From the various European competitions to football governance; from technical development and refereeing to national association assistance programmes; from stakeholder relations to the promotion of women's football and futsal; UEFA's 2018/19 Annual Report is a vital companion for everyone who wants to find out just what makes UEFA tick.