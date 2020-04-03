FC Ordabasy avoids potential exclusion from UEFA club competitions

The Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has confirmed that FC Ordabasy (KAZ) has satisfied conditions set in December 2019 and will not face exclusion from UEFA club competitions.

On 19 December 2019, the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber decided to exclude FC Ordabasy from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) unless the club was able to prove, by 31 January 2020, that it has paid amounts that were identified as overdue payables as at 30 September 2019.

Since this date, FC Ordabasy has provided the UEFA CFCB with evidence which satisfied the Adjudicatory Chamber that the condition had been met within the deadline set.

Accordingly, the exclusion contained in the December 2019 decision will not take effect.