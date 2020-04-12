English football mourns goalkeeper Peter Bonetti

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who won the European Cup Winners' Cup and FA Cup with the Blues, has passed away at the age of 78.

Nicknamed 'the Cat', Bonetti was a stalwart between the posts at Stamford Bridge from 1960 to 1975 and then from 1976 to 1979, following a short spell in the United States with St Louis Stars. He helped Chelsea clinch the English League Cup in 1965 and the FA Cup in 1970, as well as the Cup Winners' Cup the following year – the Blues beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the replayed final after the first game had ended 1-1.

Bonetti, who also had brief stints with Dundee United and Woking, collected seven caps for England on the international stage. He was an unused squad member when the Three Lions triumphed at the FIFA World Cup in 1966 and made one appearance in the 1970 edition, starting the quarter-final loss to West Germany after Gordon Banks was sidelined with a stomach problem.

"All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our brilliant former goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who made an incredible 729 appearances for the Blues," read a statement from Bonetti's former side. "All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter's family and friends."