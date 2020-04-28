Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

Ex-Liverpool and Ireland forward Michael Robinson dies

Tuesday 28 April 2020

Former Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, a 1984 European Cup winner with Liverpool, has died aged 61.

Michael Robinson (left) with the European Cup after Liverpool's victory in the 1984 final
Michael Robinson (left) with the European Cup after Liverpool's victory in the 1984 final ©Getty Images

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

Leicester-born Robinson was a member of the Liverpool team that won the 1983/84 European Champion Clubs' Cup, coming on as an extra-time substitute in the final against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. The Reds won in a penalty shoot-out after the two teams had finished level at 1-1 following 120 minutes.

That success came in Robinson's one full season at Liverpool, in which the English club also captured the domestic league title and the League Cup.

A strong and resourceful front runner, Robinson began his career with Preston, and also played in England for Brighton, Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers. He settled in Spain and carved out a media career after finishing his playing days with Osasuna.

Between 1980 and 1986, Robinson made 24 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four times.

