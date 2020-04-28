France mourns Robert Herbin

Former St-Étienne and France midfielder Robert Herbin has passed away at the age of 81.

Herbin was among the most iconic figures of Les Verts' golden era that culminated in their narrow 1-0 defeat against Bayern München in Glasgow on 12 May 1976. Although he did not lift the most coveted club trophy in Europe, the longest-serving St-Étienne coach – who was in charge for 637 games having taken the reins in 1972 aged 33 – left an indelible mark on the club and in French football coaching.

During an 11-year spell incharge, 'Le Sphinx' – so called for his stoic attitude during games – won four league titles and three French Cups, making him the most decorated ASSE coach.

Herbin was also a St-Étienne stalwart as a player, making 492 appearances for the club as a box-to-box midfielder and winning five league titles and three French Cups after joining from Cavigal de Nice in 1957, also scoring 98 goals.

"The 'Peuple Vert' [Green People] are mourning today," said ASSE surveillance council president Roland Romeyer. "All the French football lovers will feel very sad."

Club president Bernard Caïazzo added: "He convinced us that impossible was not part of football language. That's how ASSE upset the biggest teams in Europe in the 1970s. His biggest achievement was to unite a city and a country behind his team."

Herbin was capped 23 times by France between 1960 and 1968, scoring three goals. He was part of the team who reached the last four of the first UEFA European Championship on home soil in 1960.

"Robert Herbin was a legend in St-Étienne and a symbol of our sport. His trophy cabinet with Les Verts as a coach and player impressed a full generation of players and coaches, for whom he was a magnificent representative," said French FA president Noël Le Graët.