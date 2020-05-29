Will you score with the Robert Lewandowski quiz?

All over the world, parents and teachers have been juggling home schooling with home working. Children have been e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground.

Gradually, things are starting to open up, but to give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying – and ensure that the wish for a daily football fix is satisfied – the UEFA Foundation has devised a series of fun quizzes for children, focused on UEFA's club competitions.

This one is all about the current top scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League – Robert Lewandowski. How much do you know about the Bayern striker?

All you need to do is watch the video above, enjoy Lewandowski's goals and then answer a series of questions, with some extra research on UEFA.com certain to provide the answers to some of those tougher teasers.

Robert Lewandowski: Bayern's go-to-guy for goals ©Getty Images

The exercise is designed for 6 to 12-year-olds, but adults can join in and enjoy the fun too!

Ready? Feast on the video above and then answer the following questions. The answers are at the bottom of the page.

1. Lewandowski wears the same colour boots for the first five of these goals. Which colour are they?

A Blue

B Red

C Yellow

2. How many goals does Lewandowski score on matchday 2 against Tottenham?

A 1

B 2

C 3

Lewandowski ISN'T giving us a hint here! ©AFP/Getty Images

3. Which number does Lewandowski wear on his back?

A 9

B 19

C 29

4. How many goals in the video are scored against Olympiacos?

A 2

B 3

C 4

5. One of Lewandowski's goals is a penalty. Who does he score it against?

A Olympiacos

B Chelsea

C Crvena Zvezda

Lewandowski strikes again – try and emulate him! ©Getty Images

HALF-TIME: Just for fun, take another look at the video. Which one is your favourite goal? Can you recreate it?

6. Lewandowski will celebrate his 32nd birthday on 21 August 2020. In which year was he born?

A 1988

B 1990

C 1992

7. How many goals in the video are headers?

A 0

B 1

C 2

The red-and-white flag of Lewandowski's country ©UEFA.com

8. The flag of Lewandowski's home country is split into a white top half and a red bottom half – can you find out which country it is?

A Poland

B Panama

C Portugal

9. Take a look at this page. Can you find which other player has scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season?

A Harry Kane

B Serge Gnabry

C Erling Braut Haaland

10. Staying on this page, can you find out which player had the most assists in the Champions League this season so far, with five?

A Timo Werner

B Hakim Ziyech

C Roberto Firmino

Give yourself a clap for any right answers! ©AFP/Getty Images

ANSWERS

1 C

2 B

3 A

4 C

5 C

6 A

7 B

8 A

9 C

10 B