Lechia Gdańsk fined for breach of FFP Regulations
Friday 29 May 2020
The UEFA CFCB adjudicatory chamber has announced its decision in the case of the Polish club KS Lechia Gdańsk.
The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber has taken a decision in the case of the Polish club KS Lechia Gdańsk which had been referred to it by the CFCB chief investigator, concerning the non-fulfilment of the club monitoring requirements defined in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.
In particular, the club has been fined €25,000 for having failed to provide necessary information and/or relevant documents in due time.