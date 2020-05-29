Lechia Gdańsk fined for breach of FFP Regulations

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber has taken a decision in the case of the Polish club KS Lechia Gdańsk which had been referred to it by the CFCB chief investigator, concerning the non-fulfilment of the club monitoring requirements defined in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

In particular, the club has been fined €25,000 for having failed to provide necessary information and/or relevant documents in due time.