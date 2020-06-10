Hisense to bring UEFA.tv to millions of fans by end of 2020

From today, the UEFA.tv app will be available on Hisense and Toshiba televisions in Europe through their VIDAA Smart TV operating system, which will then be deployed outside of Europe in the coming months. By the end of the year, Hisense intends the UEFA.tv app to be available on millions of televisions.

Hisense is a UEFA national team sponsor ©UEFA.com

Guy Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events SA said: "Partnering with Hisense, a UEFA national team football official sponsor, to provide the UEFA.tv app on Hisense and Toshiba Smart TVs makes for a winning combination. UEFA is delighted to continue to bring incredible video content from our competitions to all fans and look forward to entertaining this new audience on the first smart TV platform to feature UEFA.tv."

Guy Edri, vice president of Business Development for Hisense’s VIDAA platform said:

"I am delighted that Hisense is the first TV manufacturer to offer UEFA.tv on its televisions. Our mission is to bring the finest sports entertainment - both global and local - to fans at the touch of a button. Thousands of hours of great football matches and documentaries will now be available free of charge to Hisense and Toshiba smart TV owners all over the globe."

UEFA.tv. Always football. Always on.

Hisense viewers accessing the UEFA.tv app can enjoy a wide range of on-demand video content including match re-runs, highlights, magazine show programming, player features and more from across UEFA’s competitions.



They can also access the very best content from UEFA’s historic video archive in the form of classic clashes, legendary players and compelling football storytelling.



Throughout June and July UEFA.tv will be celebrating some of the greatest UEFA EURO moments with classic match re-runs, “On This Day” features, historic EURO goals, curated playlists and more.



When it comes to live content, fans will be able to tune-in to match streaming from UEFA’s youth, women’s and futsal competitions, as well as live coverage of key UEFA competition draws. *



Access



Hisense customers can sign up to UEFA.tv for free using a simple registration process within the app, while existing UEFA digital account holders simply log-in with their usual credentials.



*Live match availability subject to geo-restrictions in certain territories; live UEFA event and match schedule subject to confirmation.