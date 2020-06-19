Learn with the Champions Teachers

All over the world, parents and teachers have been juggling home schooling with home working. Children have taken to e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground.

To give everyone a break and provide some entertainment, the UEFA Foundation for Children invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

This latest edition of the Champions Teachers programme offers exercises in French, German, Russian and Spanish, with international stars past and present lending their time to help kids learn.

For this exercise, children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the respective text.

The link at the bottom of the page is a steer to more lessons and languages, so why not take a look and see which other stars are turning Champions Teachers?

ÉRIC SIKORA

Age: 52

Nationality: French

Position: Defender (retired)

Current team: n/a

Former team: Lens (as player, assistant & coach)

Length: 2:43

Language: French

Download text

PAUL SCHARNER

Age: 40

Nationality: Austrian

Position: Defender (retired)

Current team: n/a

Former teams: Austria Vienna, Salzburg, Brann, Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion, Hamburger SV & Austria

Length: 3:27

Language: German

Download text

ILYA KUTEPOV

Age: 26

Nationality: Russian

Position: Defender

Current teams: Spartak Moskva & Russia

Former team: Akademiya Togliatti

Length: 3:27

Language: Russian

Download text

AINHOA TIRAPU

Age: 35

Nationality: Spanish

Position: Goalkeeper

Current teams: Athletic Bilbao & Spain

Former teams: Lagunak, Puebla

Length: 2:45

Language: Spanish

Download text

ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org.