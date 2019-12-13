The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has published the 2020 list of prohibited substances and methods in sport, which comes into effect in all UEFA competitions as from 1 January 2020.

The WADA Prohibited List is a list of the substances and methods which are prohibited in sport. Some substances on the list are prohibited at all times (both in- and out-of-competition), while others are prohibited in-competition only. Methods on the list are prohibited at all times. The list is published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is updated every year.

For a substance or method to be added to the List, it must be determined that it meets two of the following three criteria:

- it has the potential to enhance, or enhances sport performance;

- it represents an actual or potential health risk to the athletes;

- it violates the spirit of sport.

Key changes

The 2020 WADA Prohibited List contains several changes compared to the 2019 list. Please refer to the document Summary of modifications which lists them all.

It should be noted that, for players who have a legitimate medical reason for using a prohibited substance or method that is on the List, they may be accommodated if they meet the criteria outlined in the International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (ISTUE).

It is also important to mention that the use of nutritional / dietary supplements can be risky, considering too many of them can still be contaminated with a prohibited substance which may trigger a failed doping test.