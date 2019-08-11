Italian referees invited to UEFA Super Cup match

UEFA has invited two Italian female referees who were victims of sexist behaviour at recent matches to attend the UEFA Super Cup game between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Annalisa Moccia and Giulia Nicastro were officiating at domestic matches as an assistant referee and referee when they were subject to conduct and remarks of a sexist nature by a TV commentator and player respectively.

UEFA has invited the two officials to represent Italy's female referees at the curtain-raiser to the new European club competition season at Beşiktaş Park.

"We strongly condemn any form of sexist, discriminatory, derogatory or abusive conduct towards female referees, who are worthy of the highest respect for the crucial contribution that they are making not only to the growth of women's football, but also to the overall development of football across Europe," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

"UEFA is delighted to invite Annalisa Moccia and Giulia Nicastro to the UEFA Super Cup match in Istanbul," he added.

History will be made in Turkey. The UEFA Super Cup match will be refereed by French official Stéphanie Frappart – the first time that a female referee has taken charge of a major UEFA showpiece occasion.

The Italian Referees Association (AIA) welcomed UEFA's invitation to the two referees from Italy.

A statement said: "President Marcello Nicchi extends his thanks for this admirable initiative, as well as the sensitivity shown by the [UEFA] President, Aleksander Čeferin."