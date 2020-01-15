2020 UEFA Super Cup match ball designed by children

This season’s UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners will play the annual UEFA Super Cup match in Porto on 12 August with a special match ball featuring a series of children’s drawings integrated into the ball’s design.

The drawings are the work of 18 children with different backgrounds from ten European organisations who work together with the UEFA Foundation for Children, who were selected by the chairman of the foundation’s board, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

Children from across the continent were encouraged to submit drawings showing what football meant to them in a contest organised by the foundation together with its ten partner organisations. Mr Čeferin chose the 18 drawings from a portfolio of more than 200 contributions.

Unique moment

“I’m sure that the children will be thrilled to see their drawings on the Super Cup match ball, and to know that stars of our game will be scoring goals with it,” said the UEFA President.

“These young people know the work of the UEFA Foundation, and I am proud that they want to be part of one of UEFA’s showpiece events.

“It was inspiring to see all these excellent drawings and hear the stories of the children. I hope that the joy they feel because their artwork is on the ball for such an important match will motivate them not only to play football, but also to follow their dreams.”

In the coming months leading up to the Super Cup match at Porto’s Estádio do Dragão in August, the UEFA Foundation for Children will tell the stories of the 18 children on the Instagram channels uefa_foundation and @UEFA_official.

The series starts today in Slovenia - with the story of Van