UEFA Foundation: five years of real-life impact

Tuesday 28 April 2020

Since its launch in 2014, UEFA Foundation for Children has used football to give an estimated one million children, growing up in some the world's poorest communities, the chance of a better future.

It is five years since the UEFA Foundation for Children kicked off its mission to protect children's rights through football's power and popularity. In that time, Foundation funding has transformed the health, education and lives of one million children across 100 countries.

"I have seen that football is an extremely powerful tool," says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who chairs the Foundation's board of trustees, "whether it is in refugee camps around world, the troubled suburbs of European cities or forgotten conflict zones."

Over the coming month, we put the floodlights on the real-life results of five Foundation-funded projects – one for every year of its existence and every continent reached.

Real-life results: Vietnam

Real-life results: India

Real-life results: Mexico

Real-life results: Senegal

Real-life results: Spain

UEFA Foundation For Children launches 'Champions Teachers'
01/04/2020

LiveUEFA Foundation For Children launches 'Champions Teachers'

Looking for online learning resources to educate and entertain children aged six to 12? Try our e-dictation lessons read by European players and coaches.
UEFA Foundation for Children
01/04/2019

LiveUEFA Foundation for Children

The UEFA Foundation for Children is an independent foundation which reflects UEFA's desire to pay special attention to the well-being of children.
