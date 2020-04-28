UEFA Foundation: five years of real-life impact
Tuesday 28 April 2020
Since its launch in 2014, UEFA Foundation for Children has used football to give an estimated one million children, growing up in some the world's poorest communities, the chance of a better future.
It is five years since the UEFA Foundation for Children kicked off its mission to protect children's rights through football's power and popularity. In that time, Foundation funding has transformed the health, education and lives of one million children across 100 countries.
"I have seen that football is an extremely powerful tool," says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who chairs the Foundation's board of trustees, "whether it is in refugee camps around world, the troubled suburbs of European cities or forgotten conflict zones."
Over the coming month, we put the floodlights on the real-life results of five Foundation-funded projects – one for every year of its existence and every continent reached.
Real-life results: India
Real-life results: Mexico
Real-life results: Senegal
Real-life results: Spain