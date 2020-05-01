More 'Champions Teachers' lessons available now
Friday 1 May 2020
Looking for online learning resources to educate and entertain children aged six to 12? Try our e-dictation lessons read by European players and coaches.
All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.
Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton, reading in English, is joined by three goalkeeping experts in our fourth series of dictation videos. David Grof (Hungarian), Franck Raviot (French) and Petr Kouba (Czech) each provide school lessons for a difference for children aged 6-12 across Europe.
Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the full text.
LEANNE CRICHTON
Age: 32
Nationality: Scottish
Position: Midfielder
Current team: Glasgow City
Former teams Edinburgh Ladies, Celtic, Hibernian, Notts County
Length: 4:37
Language: English
Download text
DAVID GROF
Age: 31
Nationality: Hungarian
Position: Goalkeeper
Current team: Ferencváros
Former teams Hibernian, Notts County, Walsall, Goslarer SC, Berliner AK, Csákvári TK, Budapest Honvéd
Length: 6:01
Language: Hungarian
Download text
FRANCK RAVIOT
Age: 46
Nationality: French
Position: Goalkeeper
Current team: France
Former teams Lens, FC Martigues, AS Corbeil-Essonnes, Amicale de Lucé Football
Length: 5:20
Language: French
Download text
PETR KOUBA
Age: 51
Nationality: Czech
Position: Goalkeeper
Current team: Czech Republic Under-21
Former teams FC Bohemians Praha, Sparta Praha, Deportivo La Coruña, FC Kaiserslautern, Viktoria Žižkov, FK Jablonec
Length: 3:34
Language: Czech
Download text
ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS
The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org