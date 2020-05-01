More 'Champions Teachers' lessons available now

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton, reading in English, is joined by three goalkeeping experts in our fourth series of dictation videos. David Grof (Hungarian), Franck Raviot (French) and Petr Kouba (Czech) each provide school lessons for a difference for children aged 6-12 across Europe.

Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the full text.

Links at the bottom of the page can direct to other lessons in other languages

LEANNE CRICHTON

Age: 32

Nationality: Scottish

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Glasgow City

Former teams Edinburgh Ladies, Celtic, Hibernian, Notts County

Length: 4:37

Language: English

DAVID GROF

Age: 31

Nationality: Hungarian

Position: Goalkeeper

Current team: Ferencváros

Former teams Hibernian, Notts County, Walsall, Goslarer SC, Berliner AK, Csákvári TK, Budapest Honvéd

Length: 6:01

Language: Hungarian

FRANCK RAVIOT

Age: 46

Nationality: French

Position: Goalkeeper

Current team: France

Former teams Lens, FC Martigues, AS Corbeil-Essonnes, Amicale de Lucé Football

Length: 5:20

Language: French

PETR KOUBA

Age: 51

Nationality: Czech

Position: Goalkeeper

Current team: Czech Republic Under-21

Former teams FC Bohemians Praha, Sparta Praha, Deportivo La Coruña, FC Kaiserslautern, Viktoria Žižkov, FK Jablonec

Length: 3:34

Language: Czech

ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org