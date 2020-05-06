International midfielders become latest 'Champions Teachers'

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is joined by Romania and CFR Cluj's Alexandru Chipciu and Basel's Fabian Frei (reading in German) in the latest group of lessons, with Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal (reading in Czech) also offering education with a difference for children across Europe aged 6-12.

Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the text.

Links at the bottom of the page can direct to more lessons and languages, so why not take a look which other stars are turning Champions Teachers?

JESSE LINGARD

Age: 27

Nationality: English

Position: Midfielder

Current teams: Manchester United & England

Length: 5:11

Language: English

PAVEL HAPAL

Age: 50

Nationality: Czech

Position: Midfielder (retired)

Current team: Slovakia (coach)

Former teams: Sigma Olomouc, Dukla Prague, Sigma Olomouc, Bayer Leverkusen, CD Tenerife, Sigma Olomouc, Sparta Praha, Sigma Olomouc, České Budějovice, Jakubčovice & Czechoslovakia, Czech Republic

Length: 1:46

Language: Czech

ALEXANDRU CHIPCIU

Age: 30

Nationality: Romanian

Position: Midfielder

Current team: CFR Cluj & Romania

Former teams: Brașov, FCSB, Anderlecht

Length: 2:29

Language: Romanian

FABIAN FREI

Age: 31

Nationality: Swiss

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Basel

Former teams: Mainz

Length: 5:02

Language: German

ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org.