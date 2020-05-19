Internationals take the stage as Champions Teachers

All over the world, parents and teachers have been juggling home schooling with home working. Children have taken to e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

This latest edition of the Champions Teachers programme offers exercises in Portuguese, Russian and Slovakian, with international stars past and present lending their time to keep everyone entertained.

For this exercise, Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the text.

The link at the bottom of the page can direct to more lessons and languages, so why not take a look and see which other stars are turning Champions Teachers?

ALEX TELLES

Age: 27

Nationality: Brazilian

Position: Defender

Current team: FC Porto

Former teams Juventude, Grêmio, Galatasaray

Length: 2:56

Language: Brazilian Portuguese

Download text

JOÃO BENEDITO

Age: 41

Nationality: Portuguese

Position: Goalkeeper (Futsal, retired)

Former teams Sporting CP, Playas de Castellón

Length: 6:57

Language: Portuguese

Download text

ILZAT AKHMETOV

Age: 22

Nationality: Russia

Position: Midfielder

Current team: CSKA Moskva and Russia

Former teams Rubin Kazan

Length: 1:50

Language: Russian

Download text

DOMINIK GREIF

Age: 23

Nationality: Slovakian

Position: Goalkeeper

Current team: Slovan Bratislava and Slovakia

Length: 1:34

Language: Slovakian

Download text

Looking for more lessons or languages? Take a look at our other lessons and quizzes…

ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org