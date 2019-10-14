Girls' Under-13 league starts up in Belarus

The Football Federation of Belarus (ABFF) has launched a new grassroots project aimed at the development of women’s football. The first girls’ Under-13 #WOOOOW! league took place across Belarus from April until June.

The 60 participating teams were split into eight geographical divisions, leading to a final round at the ABFF training centre on 9 June. The winners of the inaugural trophy were FSC Pershamaiski, followed by FC SDUSHOR-7 from Mogilev in second place and FC Progress Vertelishki from the Grodno region finishing third.

The project received significant marketing and communications support from the ABFF, with all eight divisions being named after historically famous Belarusian women and given their own branding. The project was promoted across social media with the use of the hashtag #WOOOOW! and opening and closing ceremonies were also organised.

