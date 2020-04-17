European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Italy

The Italian Football Association (FIGC) is running #TheRulesOfTheGame, a campaign capitalising on the power of football to increase public compliance, particularly among the young, with 11 critical ‘rules’ essential to containing the spread of COVID-19 and helping people through self-isolation.

Leading male and female national team players are delivering the rules through video messages with the hashtag #theRulesoftheGame. Key messages include:

“Doctors, you are our captain. We should all follow your advice – Stay at Home.”

“Keep your distance– this is not a match like any other.”

A special delivery by AS Roma to elderly fans ©FIGC

The campaign also allows Italians to donate money to support national health facilities.

Among Serie A clubs, AS Roma’s foundation Roma Cares is delivering care packs to all season ticket holders over 75 years of age.