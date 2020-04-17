European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: North Macedonia

Members of the Macedonian national football team, together with their support staff, have donated €30,000 to a national health fund supporting efforts to treat COVID-19 patients.

"In a short time, we managed to raise this amount of money and help in these difficult days. Each of us will additionally help financially in our cities, municipalities, and places where we play," said Goran Pandev, whose donation to his hometown Strumica’s hospital will go towards the purchase of personal protection equipment for health workers.

Tihomir Kostadinov, who plays for MFK Ružomberok in Slovakia and his national team, is helping to cover the costs of renovating the children’s classroom at the general hospital in Gevgelija.