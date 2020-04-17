Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: North Macedonia

Friday 17 April 2020

  • National team and staff raise money for health service

Goran Pandev and his North Macedonia team-mates have donated €30,000 to a national health fund
Members of the Macedonian national football team, together with their support staff, have donated €30,000 to a national health fund supporting efforts to treat COVID-19 patients.

"In a short time, we managed to raise this amount of money and help in these difficult days. Each of us will additionally help financially in our cities, municipalities, and places where we play," said Goran Pandev, whose donation to his hometown Strumica’s hospital will go towards the purchase of personal protection equipment for health workers.

Tihomir Kostadinov, who plays for MFK Ružomberok in Slovakia and his national team, is helping to cover the costs of renovating the children’s classroom at the general hospital in Gevgelija.

