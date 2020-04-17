Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Montenegro

Friday 17 April 2020

  • Football association, leading football players and a club president donate funds

Stevan Jovetić is one of the players to have made a substantial contributions to a national fund set up by the government
Stevan Jovetić is one of the players to have made a substantial contributions to a national fund set up by the government ©FSCG

The football association has purchased respirators for seven of the country's hospitals, while AS Monaco’s Stevan Jovetić, Luka Djordjević of FC Lokomotiv Moskva and the president of FK Budućnost Podgorica, Veselin Mijač, have each made substantial contributions to a national fund set up by the government. “I want to express my admiration to the doctors and medical staff, and then to all our wonderful and proud citizens,” said Jovetić in a letter to the government. “Modesty and solidarity show the strength of our community.”

Stefan Savić of Club Atlético de Madrid also donated respirators to hospitals in Berane and Bijelo Polje, as well as giving €5,000 for the purchase of medical equipment in his hometown of Mojkovac.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 20 April 2020
Top