European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Montenegro

The football association has purchased respirators for seven of the country's hospitals, while AS Monaco’s Stevan Jovetić, Luka Djordjević of FC Lokomotiv Moskva and the president of FK Budućnost Podgorica, Veselin Mijač, have each made substantial contributions to a national fund set up by the government. “I want to express my admiration to the doctors and medical staff, and then to all our wonderful and proud citizens,” said Jovetić in a letter to the government. “Modesty and solidarity show the strength of our community.”

Stefan Savić of Club Atlético de Madrid also donated respirators to hospitals in Berane and Bijelo Polje, as well as giving €5,000 for the purchase of medical equipment in his hometown of Mojkovac.