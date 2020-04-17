European football stands united against COVID-19 crisis: Poland

The Polish Football Association will allocate a total of €25 million to help men’s and women’s football at all levels survive the economic impact of all domestic football competitions having been put on hold.

Of this amount, almost half will go to clubs taking part in next season’s Ekstraklasa as well as the first and second divisions – on condition that funds benefit youth players and coaches. The money cannot be used to pay players’ salaries.

The association is also launching the Pro Junior System to encourage the development of talented Polish players. The scheme offers financial rewards to clubs that promote home-grown players from their youth system to play first-team football.

National team stars Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Błaszczykowski have both made substantial donations to help Polish hospitals, while Andrea Hanca, wife of KS Cracovia’s Romanian player Sergiu, organised the collection of 2,000 mineral water bottles for Kraków’s main hospital.